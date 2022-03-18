KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KOSÉ (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of KSRYY opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.87. KOSÉ has a 12 month low of $17.52 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

KOSÉ Corp. manufactures and distributes cosmetic products. It operates through the following business segments: Cosmetics, Cosmetaries, and Others. The Cosmetics segment includes the production and sales of cosmetics, such as make-up and perfume. The Cosmetaries segment involves in the production and sale of other skin care products, such as soap, lotion, toner, and facial cleanser, as well as hair care products, like shampoo, conditioner, and rinse.

