K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.18

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €16.18 ($17.78) and traded as high as €24.97 ($27.44). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €23.99 ($26.36), with a volume of 2,391,524 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.18.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

