KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given New €20.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from €18.10 ($19.89) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KPLUY. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.01) in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KS Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.20.

OTCMKTS KPLUY opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

