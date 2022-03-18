K&S Co. Limited (ASX:KSC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

K&S Co. Limited (ASX:KSC – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 20th. This is a boost from K&S’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10.

K&S Company Profile

K&S Corporation Limited provides transportation and logistics, contract management, warehousing and distribution, and fuel distribution services primarily in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australian Transport, Fuels, and New Zealand Transport. It provides road, rail, and coastal sea forwarding for full and break bulk loads, including export packing, wharf lodgement, and the delivery of integrated supply chain and system solutions; remote, regional, and metro bulk fuel, oil, and gas transportation and distribution services; and dry and liquid bulk transportation services to mining, sugar, cement, and fertilizer industries.

