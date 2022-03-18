Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Craig Hallum

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

LE stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lands’ End by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Lands’ End by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lands’ End by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lands’ End by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lands’ End by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

