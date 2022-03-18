Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Craig Hallum

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.
LE stock opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lands’ End by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Lands’ End by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lands’ End by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Lands’ End by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lands’ End by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lands' End
Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.
