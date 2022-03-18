Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.74, but opened at $14.27. Lands’ End shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 2,939 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

LE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 18,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after purchasing an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lands’ End by 463.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $659.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

