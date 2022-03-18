Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $0.51 on Friday. Leju has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the online-to-offline real estate business. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Dongcheng, China.

