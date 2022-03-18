Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Level One Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 38.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Level One Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Level One Bancorp to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Level One Bancorp stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.89. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $42.63. The stock has a market cap of $322.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Level One Bancorp ( NASDAQ:LEVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.24). Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 29.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Level One Bancorp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 834.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

