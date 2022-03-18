Lexington Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Lexington Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 14.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Lexington Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 600.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

NYSE:LXP opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $15.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 89,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

