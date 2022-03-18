LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys 13,074 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.7% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,189. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.14. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $77.99 and a 12-month high of $82.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

