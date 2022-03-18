LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Buys New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,992,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,120,644,000 after buying an additional 416,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after buying an additional 278,534 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $221.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

PYPL traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.03. 408,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,906,538. The firm has a market cap of $131.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.01 and its 200 day moving average is $196.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

