LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 819 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,262 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,770 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.92. The company had a trading volume of 185,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,171,635. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.