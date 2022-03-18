LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Sells 775 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.2% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EEM. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.97. 2,051,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,760,116. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.50.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

