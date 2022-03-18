LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Takes Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $14,173,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,138,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,503,000 after acquiring an additional 563,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,341,000 after acquiring an additional 358,484 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $7,226,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,970,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,849. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

