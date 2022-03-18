Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 14,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 1,434,490 shares.The stock last traded at $7.79 and had previously closed at $7.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 294,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 56.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 514,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 37,648 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 181,044 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 55.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,387 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

