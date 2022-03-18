LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 847,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 699,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFMD. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

Get LifeMD alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on LifeMD in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of LFMD traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $3.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,680. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.71. LifeMD has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

About LifeMD (Get Rating)

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.