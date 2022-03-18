Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of LMB stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 82,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,219. The company has a market cap of $69.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. Limbach has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $12.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Limbach by 2,169.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Limbach by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

