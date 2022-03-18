Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Limbach alerts:

NASDAQ:LMB opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. Limbach has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Limbach ( NASDAQ:LMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Limbach will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Limbach by 9.9% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,009,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Limbach by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 978,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 256,542 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Limbach by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Limbach by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Limbach by 1,694.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170,383 shares during the last quarter. 44.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limbach (Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.