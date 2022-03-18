Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Cowen upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLNW. Raymond James boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Shares of Limelight Networks stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.30. Limelight Networks has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 592.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,425,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 1,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,667,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 981,570 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1,416.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 823,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 769,031 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 624,804 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

