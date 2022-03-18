Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Senior Officer Buys C$35,114.20 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant purchased 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,114.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,426.36.

Shares of TSE LNR traded up C$0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$57.61. 133,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,050. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.08. Linamar Co. has a one year low of C$48.99 and a one year high of C$84.63. The company has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a PE ratio of 7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on LNR. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Linamar from C$105.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Linamar from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

