Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $361.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $361.53.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN stock opened at $309.37 on Tuesday. Linde has a 52 week low of $264.12 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $305.21 and its 200-day moving average is $315.72.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 63.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Linde by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Linde by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 90.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile (Get Rating)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.