Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.26. 9,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,010. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Liquidia has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $377.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 299,571 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Liquidia by 205.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Liquidia by 30.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Liquidia by 179.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Liquidia by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 35,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

