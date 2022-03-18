Lisa Jane Gordon Acquires 4,715 Shares of Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) Stock

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX – Get Rating) insider Lisa Jane Gordon acquired 4,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,730 ($22.50) per share, with a total value of £81,569.50 ($106,072.17).

Shares of LON:AFX opened at GBX 1,800 ($23.41) on Friday. Alpha FX Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,260 ($16.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,470 ($32.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,838.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,967.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £737.35 million and a PE ratio of 37.34.

Get Alpha FX Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. Alpha FX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Alpha FX Group from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 2,315 ($30.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Alpha FX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.