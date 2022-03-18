Litecoin Plus 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $81,079.30 and $1.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,404.81 or 0.99793324 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00067861 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00020949 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001788 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00016473 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

