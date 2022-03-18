LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.54 Million

Brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) to announce $125.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $125.15 million and the highest is $126.00 million. LivePerson reported sales of $107.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $552.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.09 million to $556.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $652.85 million, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $664.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

In other LivePerson news, CAO Norman M. Osumi sold 1,799 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $42,312.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,683 shares of company stock valued at $635,186 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth about $16,752,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,337,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 55,820 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 100,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. LivePerson has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $68.82. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.24.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

