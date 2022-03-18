Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Short Interest Update

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,990,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.39. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 56 ($0.73) in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.75) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

