Loews (NYSE:L) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.31

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.31 and last traded at $63.20, with a volume of 6417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.67.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 4.13%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,046,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $80,825.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,709,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,822,000 after acquiring an additional 110,003 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $424,424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth about $185,892,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,043,000 after purchasing an additional 263,772 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

