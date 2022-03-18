Loop Capital Raises JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $15.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on JOAN. Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.
Shares of JOAN stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. JOANN has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.52 million and a PE ratio of 6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.
About JOANN (Get Rating)
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
