Loop Capital Raises JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target to $15.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JOAN. Piper Sandler downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.78.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86. JOANN has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.52 million and a PE ratio of 6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $735.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in JOANN by 2,122.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in JOANN by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

