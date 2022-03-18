L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $82.28

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.28 and traded as low as $78.87. L’Oréal shares last traded at $80.04, with a volume of 103,085 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LRLCY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($478.02) to €395.00 ($434.07) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €430.00 ($472.53) to €450.00 ($494.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of L’Oréal from €435.00 ($478.02) to €450.00 ($494.51) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.20.

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

