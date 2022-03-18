Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,565 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.91. The stock had a trading volume of 92,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,712. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.54. The stock has a market cap of $155.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.31 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

