LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $37.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.97.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LTC Properties will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

