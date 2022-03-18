Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

LUNA has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of LUNA opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.07 million, a P/E ratio of -736.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Luna Innovations will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 10.5% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 295,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

