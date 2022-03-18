Lutz Financial Services LLC Buys 126 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after buying an additional 214,016 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,831,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,686,000 after purchasing an additional 91,837 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average is $103.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

