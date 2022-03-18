Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $13.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lutz Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000.

IVV stock opened at $442.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $443.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.17. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $385.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

