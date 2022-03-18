MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Short Interest Down 16.0% in February

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

MainStreet Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,026. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $187.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.50. MainStreet Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $26.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MainStreet Bancshares ( NASDAQ:MNSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 7.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 2,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 100,517 shares during the period. 38.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

