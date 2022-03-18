Man Group plc (LON:EMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Man Group plc (LON:EMG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 225 ($2.93).

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 235 ($3.06) to GBX 240 ($3.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, insider Anne Wade bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.38) per share, for a total transaction of £27,450 ($35,695.71).

Shares of EMG traded up GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 226.60 ($2.95). 3,803,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,300. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.70 ($1.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 242.50 ($3.15). The company has a market cap of £3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 200.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 213.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

