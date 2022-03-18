Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Marathon Oil in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MRO. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 297.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,345,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 298,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $7,457,904.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 496,943 shares of company stock valued at $12,305,531 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

