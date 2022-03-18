Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 540 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 636,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 185.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 121,645 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 186,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,734,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,367,000 after buying an additional 50,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. The company had a trading volume of 157,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,028. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.78.

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

