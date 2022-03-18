Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 985 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after purchasing an additional 438,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after purchasing an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.51. 8,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,726. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.71 and a 1 year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

