Marino Stram & Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,302,919. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $71.70 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $141.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

