Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,919 shares of company stock valued at $13,261,979 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.26. 207,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,406,470. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.79. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $279.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

