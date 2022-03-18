Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Marker Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 134,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.41.

MRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,069,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 483,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marker Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Marker Therapeutics by 117.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 80,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

