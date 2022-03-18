Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Marker Therapeutics stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 134,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. Marker Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $35.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.41.
MRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
About Marker Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
