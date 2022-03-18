Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.63.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

