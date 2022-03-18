Marquette Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 85,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 81,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,762,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $233.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $213.65 and a one year high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

