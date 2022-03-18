Marquette Asset Management LLC Has $622,000 Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 156.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,563,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 36,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $284,000.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $59.86 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $65.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.80.

