Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Terns Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 319.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 85,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 65,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 50,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN opened at $3.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $28.36.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terns Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

