Marquette Asset Management LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Terns Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TERN opened at $3.01 on Friday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $28.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.