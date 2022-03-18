Marquette Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,516 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $233.09 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $213.65 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.64.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

