Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 671.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

