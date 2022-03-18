Martin Court Acquires 8 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,901 ($24.72) per share, with a total value of £152.08 ($197.76).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Martin Court bought 8 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,979 ($25.73) per share, with a total value of £158.32 ($205.88).

On Monday, January 17th, Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,318 ($30.14) per share, with a total value of £139.08 ($180.86).

VCT stock opened at GBX 1,928 ($25.07) on Friday. Victrex plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,731 ($22.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.37). The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,031.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,288.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 22.95.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($30.30) price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($27.83) to GBX 2,060 ($26.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.81) price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,667.78 ($34.69).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

