Martin Court Acquires 8 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Martin Court bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,901 ($24.72) per share, with a total value of £152.08 ($197.76).
Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Martin Court bought 8 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,979 ($25.73) per share, with a total value of £158.32 ($205.88).
- On Monday, January 17th, Martin Court bought 6 shares of Victrex stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,318 ($30.14) per share, with a total value of £139.08 ($180.86).
VCT stock opened at GBX 1,928 ($25.07) on Friday. Victrex plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,731 ($22.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.37). The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,031.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,288.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 22.95.
About Victrex (Get Rating)
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.
